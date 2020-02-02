Give to the world

Dear Reader,

Wisconsinites pride themselves on

their hospitality, kindness, and their

Midwestern values, and raise

their children to reflect as such.

Team sports are one instance in

which parents have warranted

a way for their children to have

the opportunity to get out of

themselves, and understand

that the whole is greater than

the sum of its parts. The effort,

collaboration, and willful spirit needed in

joining forces to capture a victory is just

a foretaste of what lies ahead in the complexities

of starting a business, winning

in the workplace, or raising a family.

Yet, growing up as a teenager in this

modern day is counter intuitive to this

mission. Teens are saturated with selfinterest

in the form of posts, pics, snaps,

or selfies displaying their best days, worst

days, and mundane days, everyday; leaving

little room for the thought of others,

much less special human interests stories

like the one I am about to tell you. Every

once in while we find in our teens, a charity

and kindness that well, warms the

heart.



My nephew, Godchild, and namesake

Patrick, affectionately known as Paddy,

was recently traded to the Madison Capitals,

a USHL team; playing in a league

filled with NHL hopefuls. While my wish

for him to become a Green Bay Gambler

quickly fleeted, his proximity gives me

the feasibility to catch a game before the

season’s end.

All USHL teams require their players

to give back to the community with activities

such reading to children, packaging

food at local food pantries, and one I

recently discovered, auctioning off player

jerseys for a charitable cause. The Madison

Capitols recently teamed up with

Northwestern Mutual, Alex’s Lemonade

Stand, and the UW Children’s Hospital

for an Alex’s Frozen Lemonade Classic.

What endeared this auction even more

than the unique yellow jerseys adorned in

lemons and the likes was the addition of a

helmet, decorated by a pediatric patient.

Paddy’s jersey, #14, accompanied a color-

fully decorated helmet with a Lilo and

Stitch sticker affxed to the side.

These young “artist-patients” had the

opportunity to meet with their

“player-recipient” prior to the

game for a brief exchange.

Paddy met Aubrey, a bubbly

young girl with a beautiful

smile, and left their meeting

with these parting words: “I’m

going to score a goal for you

tonight Aubrey.” He mentioned

this with sincerity, but without thought,

since he had not scored for the Madison

Capitals, to date. Upon game time, the

artist-patients headed to their VIP seating,

sitting directly behind the player box.

Sure enough in the 2nd period with 12:50

to go, Paddy delivered on his promise,

shooting a laser right between the pipes,

putting the Caps on the board and scoring

his first Madison Capital goal!

The opportunity to snap a pic for a

post to highlight one of those “best days,”

diminished quickly. While Paddy fulfilled

his promise to his special friend Aubrey,

his sense of duty did not stop there. As

most teens would want to display their

“black biscuit” prominently upon a

hallowed shelf, Paddy, upon receiving

that very puck he rocketed into the net

minutes prior, turned around, looked for

Aubrey and finding her in the stands,

handed her the fruits of his promise saying,

“This is yours.”

That day, this teenager demonstrated

the meaning behind the words that little

known 20th century author Madeline

Bridges once wrote; “Give to the world

the best you have and the best will come

back to you.” A motto not just for Paddy

to embrace now, but an ethos I am certain

he will practice in the future. A lesson

that kindness and charity towards others,

well, is the real goal.

Footnote: If you are wondering who

had the winning bid for Paddy’s jersey

and helmet, it was his Godfather. It will

serve as a memento, and as a reminder of

a great goal, and a lesson to practice.



Patrick Wood

Publisher