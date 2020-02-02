Novel (New) Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) Emerging

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The CDC and WI Department of Public Health are closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. According to the CDC, infections with the virus, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people.

Chinese health officials have reported thousands of infections with the 2019-nCoV in China, with the virus spreading person-to-person in many parts of the country. For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV is considered low.

The CDC and WI Department of Public Health will continue to closely monitor the situation and are working with the World Health Organization to respond as necessary. For more information visit the CDC webpage at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or WI Department of Public Health’s Outbreak & Investigation webpage at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm

