Herbert O. Gundlach, 93

Herbert O. Gundlach died Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo. He was 93 years old.

He was born in Germany on October 7, 1926 to parents Walter and Hadweg (Pasche) Gundlach. He married Kathe Fischer in 1949, and she survives.

He moved from Germany to Montreal, Canada with his wife and daughter in 1956. In 1964, he and his family moved to Kenosha, WI, and they later moved to Langlade County in 1973. His daughter preceded him in death in 1988.

Committal prayers will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.