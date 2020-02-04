FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Karl’s Transport CDL School recently graduated their 7th CDL Class with 6 Students.

Karl’s CDL School continues to teach the New Entry Level Driver Training Requirements, along with Human Trafficking Prevention, and “life on the road” topics. The students also take part in 2 night drives as well as a day with the Wisconsin State Patrol and a day on the “skid pad” in Appleton. These 6 drivers will begin their next chapter with their driver trainers before embarking on a long career with Karl’s Transport Congratulations!

If you would like more information on The CDL training program at Karl’s call 715-623-2033, ext. 108 or 125.