Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
LocalLocal Interest
Karl’s Transport CDL School recently graduated their 7th CDL Class

Karl’s Transport CDL School recently graduated their 7th CDL Class

By Antigo Times
February 4, 2020
52
0
Share:
LEFT TO RIGHT: TIM KORDULA, JOEY MERRITT, TONY MASTRODONATO, TYLER MARCO, BRAD DUHR, RANDY ALBERT, MAC GOMBER, TIM SWANSON

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Karl’s Transport CDL School recently graduated their 7th CDL Class with 6 Students.

Karl’s CDL School continues to teach the New Entry Level Driver Training Requirements, along with Human Trafficking Prevention, and “life on the road” topics. The students also take part in 2 night drives as well as a day with the Wisconsin State Patrol and a day on the “skid pad” in Appleton. These 6 drivers will begin their next chapter with their driver trainers before embarking on a long career with Karl’s Transport Congratulations!

If you would like more information on The CDL training program at Karl’s call 715-623-2033, ext. 108 or 125.

Previous Article

Nick Roller wins prestigious Pulaski Invitational, ...

Next Article

Patricia Shannon, 82

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.