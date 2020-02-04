Nick Roller wins prestigious Pulaski Invitational, Josh Heuss also finishes on the podium

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The 51st Pulaski Invitational was held on Saturday, February 1st. With 5 ranked teams, and 65 ranked individuals, the Pulaski Invitational is one of, if not the best in state tournaments Wisconsin has to offer.

Nick Roller continued his sensational season, improving his record to 33-4 on the strength of 3 victories by pinfall. Roller did not allow a single opponent to escape past the second period in route to his championship. Roller’s championship is the first for an Antigo wrestler since Bill Igl and Tom Schremp in 1975. Roller also added another piece of hardware, as he won the most pins in the least amount of time award.

After a first-round bye, Roller matched up with Max Hostetler of Bay Port. Roller scored on a take down in the first 15 seconds, and added a three-point nearfall shortly thereafter. After conceding a penalty point and an escape, Roller score on another takedown and three-point nearfall to end the first period with a healthy 10-2 lead. Roller chose to start the second period on the bottom, and used a reversal to lead into a pinfall victory at 3:08.

In the semifinals, Roller competed against the 12th ranked wrestler in Division 2, Travis LeGrave of Luxemburg-Casco. Roller again struck fast, securing a takedown within the first 8 seconds and added a two-point nearfall shortly thereafter. Roller continued his strong work on top by putting LeGrave away at 1:46 of the first round.

In the finals, Roller faced Division 1 honorable mention Bryce Graef of West De Pere. Continuing his early match success, Roller scored on a takedown 14 seconds into the match. After some solid riding, Roller was able to secure a three-point nearfall to take a 5-0 lead into the second period. Graef chose to start the second period in neutral, and Roller added another takedown 21 seconds into the period. Graef was able to score on a reversal, before Roller added a reversal of his own that lead to the pin fall victory at 3:05.

Joshua Heuss also had an incredible showing in the deepest bracket at the tournament. The 160-pound bracket had 6 ranked wrestlers competing. Heuss, who now has 28 victories on the season against only 9 defeats, started his day with a match against Trenton Gibbons of Pulaski. Gibbons was able to get on the board first with a takedown a minute into the match, but Heuss was able to secure an escape with 12 seconds left in the period. Heuss chose to start the second period on the bottom, where he earned a stalling call against Gibbons that would be very important later in the match. The third period started with Gibbons choosing to start on the bottom with a 2-1 lead. Heuss was able to ride him tough, securing a two-point nearfall with 42 seconds left in the match. Gibbons was able to tie the match up with an escape with 35 seconds remaining, but the constant pressure of Heuss was too much, and Gibbons conceded another stalling call giving the Antigo wrestler the 4-3 victory.

In the quarterfinals, Huess matched up with Landon Thern of Hortonville, who entered with a state ranking of 11th in Division 1. Thern was able to secure takedowns throughout the match and come away with a 12-3 victory.

Heuss next competed against Reece Manteuffel of Freedom. After a scoreless first period, Manteuffel got on the board first with an escape after choosing to start the second period on the bottom. Heuss was able to hit a late period takedown and nearfall to take a 5-1 lead into the third period. Heuss choose to start the third period in neutral, and was able to stymie the late takedown attempts of Manteuffel. A late stalling call give Manteuffel a point, but that wasn’t enough to stop Heuss from the 5-2 decision victory.

Heuss found himself wrestling the 7th ranked wrestler in Division 2, Reece Piontek of Denmark. In what will surely be a preview of a sectional battle between the two, this match was one of the most exciting on the day. Heuss was able to counter the shot attempts of Piontek, and Piontek was able to defend the takedown attempts of Heuss in a very action packed, yet scoreless first period. Piontek chose to start the second period on bottom, a choice that would pay dividends much later in the match. Piontek scored on an escape, and after another round of exciting takedown attempts, took a 1-0 lead into the third. Heuss chose to start the third period on the bottom, and was able to tie the score with an escape with only 7 seconds remaining. This pushed the match to overtime, where each wrestler was able to barely escape being taken down in the first overtime period. After each wrestler exchanged ride outs in the second and third overtime, Piontek was able to chose the position for the ultimate tiebreaker. Piontek chose to start on bottom, and after some solid mat returns by Heuss, Piontek was able to finally secure the escape for the 2-1 victory. This will be a match that is must see when they face each other again in 3 weeks.

After that exhausting match, Heuss found himself in the 5th place match against Lucas Milheiser of West De Pere. After a scoreless first period, Milheiser chose to start the second round on the bottom. After an escape by Milheiser, Huess was able to secure a takedown and 3-point nearfall. Milheiser was able to score an escape at the end of the second period. Heuss chose to start the third period in neutral, and was able to secure another takedown. A late escape by Milheiser wasn’t enough as Heuss walked away with the 7-3 victory.

Neil Bretl, competing at 152 pounds, met Riley Ullmer of Denmark in the first round. Ullmer was able to secure the first takedown, but Bretl was able to counter with a reversal and 3-point nearfall. Ullmer used a late reversal to cut Bretl’s lead to 5-4 at the end of the first round. After a scoreless second round, Ullmer chose to start the third period on the bottom. Bretl would not allow him to escape, and secured a three-point nearfall for the 8-4 victory.

Up next for Bretl was Titus Hammen of Kaukauna, the fourth ranked wrestler in Division 1. Hammen was able to secure a first-round takedown, and took a 2-0 lead into the second. In the second, Hammen was able to score a fall after a reversal for the victory.

Bretl then faced Jakob Horton of Coleman, who carried a ranking of 10th in Division 3 into the match. Horton was able to secure a takedown in the first, and escaped with a 2-0 victory.

Bretl was able to secure an opportunity in the 7th place match by defeating Coli Leisgang of Seymour by pinfall. In the 7th place match, Bretl dropped a tight 3-0 decision.

Other highlights on the day included victories by Sam Hoffman, Logan Edwards, and Jaden Schoeneck.

Also competing on the day were Christopher Mackey and Talik Bussey.

Also competing on Saturday was Alex Hofrichter at the Stark Memorial Invite in Whitefish Bay. Hofrichter had a dominating day, scoring a victory by pinfall over Anna Gonzales of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in only 36 seconds and another victory by pinfall over Josalynn Wolff of Milwaukee Riverside University / Shorewood in only 20 seconds. Entering the competition on the day, Hofrichter carried a ranking of 3rd in the combined girl’s division.

< ► > Roller Getting the Most Pins Award

Pulaski Invitational Results for Antigo

113

Christopher Mackey (3-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Kapla (Pulaski) 18-7 won by major decision over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-12 (MD 14-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Wilson (Bay Port) 15-17 won by major decision over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 3-12 (MD 13-2)

126

Sam Hoffman (9-12) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Shefchik (Luxemburg-Casco) 28-13 won by major decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 9-12 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 9-12 won by decision over Elijah Komp (Bay Port) 7-11 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Judah Hammen (Kaukauna) 7-3 won by major decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 9-12 (MD 14-1)

132

Logan Edwards (20-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carsten McHugh (Freedom) 14-10 won by major decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 20-14 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 20-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 20-14 won by fall over Lincoln Henry (Coleman) 0-2 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Budz (Oconto Falls) 17-10 won by major decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 20-14 (MD 12-2)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (16-14) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Paplham (Denmark) 15-13 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 16-14 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 16-14 won by major decision over Ryker Crooks (West De Pere) 6-14 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Mason Kloehn (New London) 22-18 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 16-14 (Dec 8-4)

152

Neil Bretl (19-11) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-11 won by decision over Riley Ullmer (Denmark) 13-10 (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal – Titus Hammen (Kaukauna) 22-4 won by fall over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-11 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 2 – Jakob Horton (Coleman) 14-10 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-11 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-11 won by fall over Colin Leisgang (Seymour) 13-12 (Fall 2:32)

7th Place Match – Justin Vosters (Freedom) 15-15 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-11 (Dec 3-0)

160

Joshua Heuss (28-9) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 28-9 won by decision over Trenton Gibbons (Pulaski) 12-5 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal – Landon Thern (Hortonville) 24-8 won by major decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 28-9 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 28-9 won by decision over Reece Manteuffel (Freedom) 8-5 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Reece Piontek (Denmark) 27-7 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 28-9 (UTB 2-1)

5th Place Match – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 28-9 won by decision over Lucas Milheiser (West De Pere) 12-9 (Dec 7-3)

220

Nick Roller (33-4) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 33-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 33-4 won by fall over Max Hostetler (Bay Port) 15-15 (Fall 3:08)

Semifinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 33-4 won by fall over Travis LeGrave (Luxemburg-Casco) 22-11 (Fall 1:46)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 33-4 won by fall over Bryce Graef (West De Pere) 25-7 (Fall 3:05)

285

Talik Bussey (10-12) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Spencer Karban (Coleman) 28-7 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 10-12 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Ryan Brandt (Port Washington) 9-11 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 10-12 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 3 – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

7th Place Match – Alex Ashauer (Kaukauna) 16-17 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 10-12 (Fall 2:26)

Stark Memorial Invite 2020 Results for Antigo

145/152G

Alex Hofrichter (3-0) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.