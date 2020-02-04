Patricia Shannon, 82

Patricia Shannon, of White Lake, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home. She was 82 years old. She was born on March 11, 1937, in Antigo, a daughter of Aloysius and Virginia (Stone) Brouillard. She married James Shannon on October 22, 1955, at St. James Catholic Church in White Lake. He preceded her in death on November 7, 1994.

She was a graduate of White Lake High School.

In 1960 she moved to Coloma where she worked on the Diercks Potato Farms. She returned to White Lake in 1986 and was employed at Diercks Potato Farms and Robbins Flooring mill for 18 years.

She was a member of St. James and Stanislaus Catholic Parish.

She enjoyed gardening and caring for her lawn. She went out of her way to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

Survivors include a son, James Michael (Debra) Shannon, Pickerel; a sister, Carol Wurzer, Appleton; two Grandchildren, Jamie (Kevin) Zarda, Shane (Amanda) Shannon; seven great-grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Holden, Dylan, Lane, Josie, and Wren; two sister-in-laws, Nancy Brouillard, Little Chute, Cheryl Brouillard, Appleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, James “Jack” Brouillard, Aloysius Brouillard; a brother-in-law, Eugene Wurzer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in White Lake, with Rev. Edmundo Siguenza officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.