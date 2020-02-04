Sylvia Remington, 74

Sylvia Remington, of the Town of Antigo, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Bay at Eastview at the age of 74.

She was born September 25, 1945 in Antigo, daughter of the late Frank and Frieda (Wetzel) Wegner. She married Clinton “George” Remington on February 22, 1969 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook. George preceded her in death on July 16, 2016.

She attended Liberty Bell School, Antigo High School, and Antigo Business College.

Mrs. Remington was a homemaker. She also worked at GTE in Antigo, Wisconsin Bell in Milwaukee, and Frost Veneer in Antigo. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, crossword puzzles, word searches, and watching TV. She took great pleasure from her grandchildren, and had a great love for them.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her 2 sons, George (Heather) Remington of Madison and John (Kerri) of Antigo; 5 grandchildren, Aspen, Tori, Ann Marie, Penny Lane, and Boone; a sister, Luanne Boyle of Port Washington; a brother in law and sister in law, John (Karen) Rutt of Schofield; and another sister in law, Betty Gardisky of Antigo.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Frank Remington; 3 sisters, Laurel Novak, Winifred White, Mary Hall; and a brother, Sheridan Wegner.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 12:00 noon at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home.