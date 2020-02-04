Walter Barth, Sr., 80

Walter Barth, Sr., age 80, of Antigo died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice and his family.

Walter was born December 8, 1939 in Milwaukee to the late Raymond, Sr. and Ethel (Knuth) Barth.

On September 20, 1958 he was united in marriage to Barbara Wischer at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

For over 35 years, Walter erected and serviced neon signs.

Survivors in addition to his wife include 3 daughters; Deborah, Laurie and Kim Barth, a son; Walter, Jr. (Colleen) Barth, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Donna Booth and Barbara Hansen, 3 brothers; Richard, Donald and Michael Barth.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother Raymond, Jr. and a sister Judith Barth.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed.

A special thank you is extended to LeRoyer Hospice and daughter Kim and granddaughter Jamie for their loving care of Walter.