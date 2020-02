All Saints Catholic School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

All Saints Catholic School is pleased to announce the Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. These students are commended for their outstanding accomplishment.

HIGH HONORS Grades 6-8

Grade 6: Carly Jaworski, Simon Joyce-Whipp Madison Matuszewski, Jessica Odden,

Silas Quinlan, Greta Stowe

Grade 7: Jacob Adamski, Mya Burt, Michael Hagerty, Mitch Meyer, Lily Muraski, Porter Nicholson,

Jack Oelke, Evie Trabant McKenna, Zander Reetz

Grade 8: Maggie Baginski, Nolan Bunnell, Kailee Krueger, Meredith Meidl, Payton Noskowiak,

Brett Powell, Kaitlin Pranke, Josie Reif, Laura Rydberg, Griffin Stowe, Brie Young

HONORS Grades 4-8

Grade 4: Isaac Buchman, Alaina Jimenez, Caden Sheldon, Haidyn Steinfest, Stella Uttecht

Grade 5: Morgan Barth, Clara Broeske, Liam Burt, Driana Douglas, Emma Fermanich,

Scott Hagerty, Andreana Jorgensen, Sophia Musolff, Jayden Olson, Elora Ritter,

Egan Trabant-Mckenna

Grade 6: Ezra Braun, Max Kneeland, Ella Roehrig, David Voytovich, Randy Welch

Grade 7: Ethan Buchman, Sam Quinlan, Caleb Wiegert

Grade 8: Joshua Donohue, Jordan Olson