Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/10/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, January 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 1st Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of theft at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Friday, January 31st

Officers responded to a report of a hit & run accident at 9th Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on W. Center Street.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road.

Saturday, February 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 8th Avenue and Hudson Street. A driver had failed to stop at the stop sign on Hudson Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Edison Street.

Sunday, February 2nd

A female subject turned herself in at the Langlade County Safety Building on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Monday, February 3rd

Officers responded to an accident involving a semi and a vehicle at Prosser Place and Neva Road.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that another vehicle took the mirror off of his truck at 10th Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Tuesday, February 4th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Sunday, February 2nd

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he crashed his vehicle in a driveway on Getts Road and it appeared to be on fire. Officers discovered that the vehicle was not on fire. The Town of Peck Fire Department was told to disregard. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on a warrant.