Are you Prepared for Severe Weather?

Know how to shelter in place and have an emergency kit ready

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Severe weather can strike at any time, and sometimes can happen without warning. Knowing how to shelter in place, along with what to have in your emergency kit can make all the difference.

Having an emergency kit in place before an emergency is very important, says Jamie Roth, Public Health Nurse, Langlade County Health Department.

To assemble your kit, place the items in airtight plastic bags and put all supplies in one or two easy to carry containers (such as plastic bins or a duffel bag). The below items are ideas of what to include in your emergency kit:

Water – 1 gallon of water per person per day, for at least 3 days Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food Battery or hand crank powered radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert Flashlight and extra batteries First aid kit Whistle to signal for help Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Dust mask to help filter contaminate air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place Manual can opener for food Local maps Cell phone with chargers and backup battery

Additional items to consider putting in your emergency kit:

Prescription medication & Non-prescription medications Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children Glasses and contact lens solution Cash or traveler’s checks Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream Pet food and extra water for your pet Important family documents (such as copies of identification, bank account records, insurance policies, etc.) Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person Change of clothing ,along with sturdy shoes Matches in a waterproof container Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items Paper and pencil

If you lose power, know how you are going to heat your house. Do NOT use a gas stove, charcoal or gas grill, or electric generator inside for your heat source, as this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Use an alternative source of heat, such as a fireplace or wood stove. The signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include shortness of breath, headache, impaired coordination, nausea, dizziness, and loss of consciousness. Make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm installed on every level of the home, along with your smoke detectors.

If you do not have the ability to heat your home, see alternative shelter by texting the word, SHELTER along with your zip code, to the number 43362.

Dress warmly with hats, mittens, and scarves. Close of unused rooms and prevent airflow by putting towels under the door.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible and eat the perishable foods from the refrigerator first. If the power is going to be off for more than 24 hours, prepare a cooler with ice for your frozen items.

To help prevent frozen pipes, make sure water lines are insulated prior to winter. Keep the temperature in your home constant, both day and night. In the instance of frozen pipes occurring, make sure you have enough water on hand to last several days (about a week) for the number of people that live in your home.

For more information visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/winter-weather.htm or call the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250 or like us on Facebook