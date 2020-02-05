Clara Jean Schacher, 89

Clara Jean Schacher, of Antigo, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was 89 years old.

She was born June 17, 1930 in Antigo, daughter of the late Bernard and Clara (Lade) Hoppe. She married Donald Schacher in 1954 at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. Donald preceded her in death in 2002.

Mrs. Schacher was a 1949 graduate of Antigo High School. She worked in can manufacturing at Continental Brewery in Milwaukee. She was also employed at North Central Technical Institute as a custodian until her retirement. Of all her work, most important was her role as loving mother and homemaker.

Such talent was lost with the passing of this wonderful lady. She made and donated countless numbers of handmade sewn quilts, lap blankets, crocheted and knitted hats, and her famous knitted scrubbies to many. She was a member of the Cut Outs quilting club and the VFW Auxiliary.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Gail (Jim) Matucheski of Antigo, Donna Schacher of Louisiana; 2 sons, Jeffrey Schacher of Oxford, and John (Paula) Schacher of Antigo; 2 sisters, Judy (Red) Turney of Antigo, and Barbara Babler of Portage; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Lisa, Tiffany, Amber, Summer, and Elijah; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, George Schacher; 3 sisters, Marion Priener, Dorothy Dixon, and Lois Faulkner; and 2 brothers, Donald and Bernard Hoppe.

A funeral service will take place at noon on Saturday, February 8 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, with Fr. Zach Weber officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

Memorials in Clara Jean’s name may be directed to the family for Guillain-Barré Syndrome support and research.