LocalLocal Interest
Valentine's Day Sheet Drive

Valentine’s Day Sheet Drive

By Antigo Times
February 5, 2020
bELIeve15

Would you give a child
sweet dreams by
wrapping them in
soft sheets?
Eli & his bELIve15 team are organizing
a Valentine’s Day sheet drive.
Children in treatment have very
sensitive skin and are comforted
by fleece & flannel soft sheets.
Would you be willing to help a
child in treatment by
providing a set of Twin XL
fleece or flannel sheets?

Ways you can help:
Mail a donation: bELIeve15 @ 2764 Hwy 45 Antigo Wi 54409
Donate on Eli’s website: bELIeve15.com
Ship or drop off a set of sheets: @2764 Hwy 45 Antigo Wi 54409

If you have questions: Please give us a call!
Corrie Kassler : (715)610-7064
Carol Berg : (715)610-2911
bELIeve15.com~ bELIeve15 ~bELIeve15eli@gmail.com
Eli’s Warriors ~Caring Bridge – Eli Kassler

