bELIeve15

Would you give a child

sweet dreams by

wrapping them in

soft sheets?

Eli & his bELIve15 team are organizing

a Valentine’s Day sheet drive.

Children in treatment have very

sensitive skin and are comforted

by fleece & flannel soft sheets.

Would you be willing to help a

child in treatment by

providing a set of Twin XL

fleece or flannel sheets?

Ways you can help:

Mail a donation: bELIeve15 @ 2764 Hwy 45 Antigo Wi 54409

Donate on Eli’s website: bELIeve15.com

Ship or drop off a set of sheets: @2764 Hwy 45 Antigo Wi 54409

If you have questions: Please give us a call!

Corrie Kassler : (715)610-7064

Carol Berg : (715)610-2911

bELIeve15.com~ bELIeve15 ~bELIeve15eli@gmail.com

Eli’s Warriors ~Caring Bridge – Eli Kassler