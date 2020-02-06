Amended Agenda for the Public Safety Committee Meeting February 12th

AMENDED AGENDA

Committee: Public Safety

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: NTC, Wood Technology Center, 312 Forrest Avenue, Antigo, WI 54409

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below:

1. Call the meeting to order at 3:00 PM

2. Conduct Roll Call

3. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approve or amend the Public Safety minutes of the January 7, 2020 Public Safety Committee Meeting

5. Public comment on agenda items, and consideration of requests for items to be added to future meeting agendas

6. District Attorney’s Report, update on Drug Court

7. Coroner’s Report

8. Discuss with possible action RS#9-2020 Increase Cremation Fee Annually by the Percentage Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

9. Child Support Report

10. Emergency Management Report

11. Car Report

12. Sheriff/Jail Office/Nurse Report

13. Discuss with possible action approval of Amended Contract with Summit Foods for Inmate Meals

14. Discuss with possible action, additional two lines for service from Cellcom to power Detective’s Squad Computers, with a cost of $17.62 (quote from Arlen’s Cellcom)

15. Discuss with possible action request to use $3100 from Jail Assessment Account to cover cost of repair and replacement of Capital Equipment in Jail.

16. Review current Jail Mental Health Provider Inmate Assessments, services currently provided by NCHC

17. Review 911 Redundancy Agreement summary from Corporation Counsel Stowe

18. Update on the replacement of the ModUcom Equipment in the Dispatch Center

19. Discuss referral from Executive Committee: Courthouse Security

20. Superion (RMS) Project Update

21. Review Monthly Departmental Budgets presented to the Committee

22. Set date of next meeting

23. At approximately 5:00 PM Open the Public Hearing on Resolution to Support Second Amendment Rights

1. Review and discuss Resolution to support Second Amendment Rights.

2. Close Public Hearing

24. Consider Resolution to support Second Amendment Rights

25. Adjourn the February 12, 2020 Public Safety Meeting

Approved on February 5, 2020

Arlene Bonacci, Chairman Public Safety Committee

If there is a quorum of any other governmental body present at the meeting, the existence of the quorum shall not constitute a meeting as no action of such body is contemplated.

Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact Judy Nagel, County Clerk, 800 Clermont Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. Telephone 715-627-6200.

Additional items may be discussed with no action taken during the meeting for the purpose of preparing future meeting agendas.