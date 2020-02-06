Antigo Bowling Team Results from February 2nd

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Team competed in a conference duel meet at Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield on Sunday, 2/2/20.

Boys Varsity

Match 1: Boys Varsity lost to Rhinelander. Average game was 155 with a high game of 182. Top bowlers: Will Kubeny, Kalsin Toth and Austin Schedlbauer.

Match 2: Boys Varsity lost to Amherst. Average game was 178 with a high game of 199. Top bowlers: Keaton Francl, Will Kubeny and Kalsin Toth.

Girls Varsity

Match 1: Girls Varsity beat Rhinelander/Elcho. Average game was 192 with a high game of 225. Top bowlers: Ashlea Kreager, Minnie Steger and Katie Kirsch.

Match 2: Girls Varsity beat Marshfield. Average game was 166 with a high game of 189. Top bowlers: Ashlea Kreager, Minnie Steger and Quinlan McCarthy.

Middle School

Antigo Middle School 1 beat Antigo Middle School 2.

Antigo Middle School 1 had an average of 182 with a high game of 231. Top bowlers: John Lewis, Carson Kunze, Alec Knapkavage and Jack Steger.

Antigo Middle School 2 had an average of 138 with a high game of 177. Top bowlers: Riley Guethner and Korbin Schroepfer.

Next meet for all teams is Sunday, 2/16/20 at 5 Star Lanes in Plover.