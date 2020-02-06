Antigo Times

Sports
Antigo Bowling Team Results from February 2nd

By Antigo Times
February 6, 2020
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Team competed in a conference duel meet at Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield on Sunday, 2/2/20.

Boys Varsity

Match 1:  Boys Varsity lost to Rhinelander.  Average game was 155 with a high game of 182.  Top bowlers:  Will Kubeny, Kalsin Toth and Austin Schedlbauer.

Match 2:  Boys Varsity lost to Amherst.  Average game was 178 with a high game of 199.  Top bowlers:  Keaton Francl, Will Kubeny and Kalsin Toth.

Girls Varsity

Match 1:  Girls Varsity beat Rhinelander/Elcho.  Average game was 192 with a high game of 225.  Top bowlers:  Ashlea Kreager, Minnie Steger and Katie Kirsch.

Match 2:  Girls Varsity beat Marshfield.  Average game was 166 with a high game of 189.  Top bowlers:  Ashlea Kreager, Minnie Steger and Quinlan McCarthy.

Middle School

Antigo Middle School 1 beat Antigo Middle School 2.

Antigo Middle School 1 had an average of 182 with a high game of 231.  Top bowlers:  John Lewis, Carson Kunze, Alec Knapkavage and Jack Steger.

Antigo Middle School 2 had an average of 138 with a high game of 177.  Top bowlers:   Riley Guethner and Korbin Schroepfer.

Next meet for all teams is Sunday, 2/16/20 at 5 Star Lanes in Plover.

