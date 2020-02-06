Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Government
PARKS, CEMETERY AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

PARKS, CEMETERY AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

By Antigo Times
February 6, 2020
29
0
Share:

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Monday, February 10, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 11, 2019 Meeting
2. Waiver of Shelter Rental Fees for 2020
3. Accept Donation from Rotary for New Plaground Equipment in City Park East
4. Accept Sonnentag Foundation Grant Award For $4,260.00
5. Approve and Accept Arborist Bid for 6/1/2020 – 6/1/2023
6. Approval To Use CIP Funds To Purchase A Salt/Sander
7. Accept Porta-Potty Quote for 2020
8. Approve Most Advantageous Bid For The Al Remington Seating Deck
9. 5 Year Park Plan Updates
10. Approval to Name New Section of Trail after Fred Berner
11. General Park and Recreation Updates Including Staffing, Training, Shelters and Facilities, and Programs
Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no
action.

Previous Article

Antigo Bowling Team Results from February 2nd

Next Article

The Antigo Penguins Ended Their 2019-2020 Swim ...

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.