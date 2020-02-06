PARKS, CEMETERY AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, February 10, 2020

5:30 PM

1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 11, 2019 Meeting

2. Waiver of Shelter Rental Fees for 2020

3. Accept Donation from Rotary for New Plaground Equipment in City Park East

4. Accept Sonnentag Foundation Grant Award For $4,260.00

5. Approve and Accept Arborist Bid for 6/1/2020 – 6/1/2023

6. Approval To Use CIP Funds To Purchase A Salt/Sander

7. Accept Porta-Potty Quote for 2020

8. Approve Most Advantageous Bid For The Al Remington Seating Deck

9. 5 Year Park Plan Updates

10. Approval to Name New Section of Trail after Fred Berner

11. General Park and Recreation Updates Including Staffing, Training, Shelters and Facilities, and Programs

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100.

action.