FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Penguins ended their 2019-2020 swim season at the Central Wisconsin SwimConference meet held in Medford February 1st and 2nd.

42 Antigo Penguins qualified and competed along with over 450 swimmers from Central Wisconsin. The Penguins took 10th place out of 15 teams.

The age 10 & under competed on Saturday, February 1st. Participating swimmers included Teddy Baginski, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Madelyn Gilbert, Kathryn Greif, Greyson Reetz, Evan Simmons, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Egan Trabant McKenna, Cian Vanhandel, Nathan Wild, Maggie Wirtz, Hannah Zanayed and Josh Zanayed.

The 11 and older competed on Sunday, February 2nd. Participating swimmers included Tristin Arlen, Kiana Arpke, Maggie Baginski, Dawson Behm, Brooklyn Bender, Myah Bolder, Mya Burt, Lola Evans, Avery Federman, Cam Gilbert, Brion Koszarek, Evie McKenna Trabant, Maggie Neufeld, Molly Neufeld, Silas Quinlan, Morgan Rank, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Chloe Tainter, Makayla Tischendorf, Garrett Tomczyk, Michaela Tomczyk, Anna Vandeweerd and Ayda Washatko. The top 8 in each event received medals.

Mya Burt broke her own 11-12 year old Antigo Swim Club record in the 100Y Freestyle with a time of 59.82.

Chloe Tainter swam a 12 year old state time in the 50Y Butterfly. Holland Tainter swam 10 year old state times in the 50Y and 100Y Freestyle and 50Y Backstroke. Mya Burt swam 12 year old state times in all four of her individual events.

Swam Midwest Regionals times*- Mya Burt, Holland Tainter, Chloe Tainter and Tristin Arlen

Swimming age group 15 & older

Kiana Arpke age 15

100Y Butterfly 1:54.13- 8th place

Myah Bolder age 15

200Y Backstroke 3:19.51- 6th place

Morgan Rank age 15

100Y IM 1:24.20- 7th place

Swimming age group 13-14

Ezra Santiago age 13

200Y IM 2:49.50- 2nd place

100Y Butterfly 1:16.48- 5th place

100Y Backstroke 1:16.54- 6th place

Michaela Tomczyk age 14

400Y IM 6:34.23- 3rd place

Swimming age group 11-12

Tristin Arlen age 12

400Y IM 6:24.20- 2nd place

50Y Backstroke 34.14- 4th place*

50Y Breaststroke 40.47- 7th place

200Y Backstroke 2:46.61- 1st place

Dawson Behm age 12

500Y Freestyle 7:47.76- 4th place

100Y Backstroke 1:39.04- 4th place

Mya Burt age 12

100Y IM 1:09.70- 1st place* State Time

50Y Freestyle 27.45- 1st place* State Time

50Y Butterfly 30.26- 1st place* State Time

100Y Freestyle 59.82- 1st place* State Time and Club Record

Brion Koszarek age 12

100Y IM 1:37.15- 8th place

50Y Butterfly 51.01- 6th place

50Y Backstroke 44.81- 8th place

50Y Breaststroke 51.97- 7th place

Chloe Tainter age 12

50Y Freestyle 28.83- 4th place*

50Y Butterfly 31.93- 2nd place* State Time

100Y Freestyle 1:04.12- 7th place*

50Y Backstroke 33.66- 1st place*

Garrett Tomczyk age 12

100Y Freestyle 1:20.86- 6th place

Swimming age group 9-10

Sawyer Behm age 9

100Y IM 2:11.42- 6th place

100Y Breaststroke 1:56.95- 6th place

Rutger Busse age 10

50Y Butterfly 51.81- 6th place

Alexis Federman age 10

100Y Breaststroke 1:45.69- 4th place

50Y Butterfly 45.93- 8th place

Holland Tainter age 10

50Y Freestyle 30.85- 1st place* State Time

100Y Freestyle 1:09.13- 2nd place* State Time

50Y Backstroke 36.09- 1st place* State Time

Nathan Wild age 9

100Y IM 2:16.59- 7th place

Josh Zanayed age 9

100Y IM 1:46.46- 4th place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25Y Freestyle 20.12- 6th place

25Y Butterfly 28.23- 4th place

50Y Freestyle 47.60- 7th place

25Y Backstroke 23.91- 6th place

Relays

Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter

2:12.11- 1st place

Girls Open 200Y Freestyle Relay- Kiana Arpke, Avery Federman, Evie McKenna Trabant and

Lola Evans 2:31.37- 4th place

Boys 12 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Dawson Behm, Silas Quinlan, Cam Gilbert and Garrett

Tomczyk 2:38.31- 5th place

Girls Open 200Y Medley Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Morgan Rank and Myah Bolder 2:23.76- 8th place

Boys 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Brion Koszarek, Rutger Busse, Ezra Santiago and Garrett Tomczyk 2:54.71- 3rd place

Girls 8 & Under 100Y Freestyle Relay- Autumn Federman, Madelyn Gilbert, Can Vanhandel and Maggie Wirtz 1:47.09- 8th place

Girls 8 & Under 100Y Medley Relay- Madelyn Gilbert, Kathryn Greif, Layla Tainter and Hannah Zanayed 2:04.28- 4th place

Throughout their 2019-2020 season, the Penguin swimmers received great instruction and support from many wonderful Penguin coaches.