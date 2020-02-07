Marilyn A Majest, 87

Marilyn A Majest, of Hollister, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Ellijay, Georgia. She was 87 years old. She was born on July 22, 1932, in Milwaukee, a daughter of Robert and Hortense (Landvatter) Keil. She married William Majest on February 14, 1953, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2011.

She was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee, class of 1950. Marilyn was a secretary at Upholstery Supply and Guernsey Farms both in Milwaukee. She was a summer resident of Hollister for 40 years, moving to Hollister in 2012. In 2019 she moved to Ellijay, Georgia to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Marilyn was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in White Lake and a member of the Ladies Aide.

She enjoyed her book club and many luncheons and activities with her friends in White Lake.

One of her biggest joys was making Christmas ornaments and giving them as gifts. She took great pride in her own beautiful Christmas tree that she would decorate every year with hundreds of her handmade ornaments.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Majest of Kenosha, WI and Judith (Mark) Haas of Ellijay, GA; a daughter-in-law, Kay Majest of Hollister, WI; three grandchildren, Jan (Kevin) Birmingham of South Milwaukee, WI, Rebecca (William) Potterton of Fort Valley, VA, Trisha (Tim) Welchman of West Allis, WI; five great-grandchildren, Victoria (Mason) McCormick, Jacob and Emily Wells, Bailey and Tim Welchman; a great, great-grandson, Lincoln William; and a brother-in-law, Don Gernetzki of Eagle River, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 1/2 years, William Majest; a son, William Majest; a sister, Rosanne Gurinian; sisters-in-law, Shirley Gernetzki and June Vey; and son-in-law Gary Talbert.

A memorial service will be held this summer in White Lake, Wisconsin.