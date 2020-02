Donald M. Parker, 74

Donald M. Parker, of Antigo, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 74 years old. He was born on September 21, 1945, in Norfolk, VA a son of James and Dorothy (Melton) Parker. He married Mary Galarowicz on November 11, 1967, in Norfolk, VA.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Matthew (Valerie) Parker, Jason (Jami) Parker and Aaron (Lori) Parker; and a brother, James (Julia) Parker Jr.

Per Don’s wishes, no services will be held.