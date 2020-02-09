Heuss Wins 2020 GNC Tourney, Edwards, Bretl, And Roller Come In Second!

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo wrestling team competed in Medford at the Great Northern Conference Tournament on Saturday. 6 of the 10 wrestlers competing for the Antigo team finished in the top 3, earning all-conference status.

Leading the way was Junior Josh Heuss, who was able to end the day at the top of the podium. In the first round, Heuss matched up with Nick Rybicki of Lakeland. Heuss was able to secure a takedown a minute into the match, and after 45 seconds of riding on top, was able to win by pinfall at 1:48.

In the second round, Heuss made short work of Joe Fugle of Rhinelander, earning at takedown in the first 30 seconds, and winning by pinfall at 1:06.

The third round Heuss had a bye. In the fourth round, Heuss matched up with Jake Brunner of Medford. After a scoreless first period, Heuss was able to lock up a cradle and win by pinfall at 3:39.

In the fifth round, Heuss matched up with Logan Bishop of Tomahawk in one of the most exciting matches of the day. Bishop was able to secure the first takedown, with a quick escape by Heuss. Heuss was able to counter with a takedown of his own, and rode Bishop out for the rest of the period to end the first with a 3-2 lead.

Bishop chose to start the second period in the bottom position, and scored on an escape and takedown. Heuss then earned his own escape, and a takedown of his own to enter the third period with a 6-5 lead.

In the third, Heuss chose to start on the bottom, and earned an escape. A takedown by Bishop with 28 seconds to go tied the match, and Heuss just missed the match winning escape with the buzzer sounding just before he broke loose. In overtime, Bishop and Heuss exchanged shots and takedown attempts, before Bishop was able to secure a takedown with 7 seconds remaining.

Due to Brunner defeating Bishop earlier in the day, there were 3 wrestlers with 4-1 records at 160 pounds. Heuss earned the top of the podium placement due to his 3 pinfall victories.

Also ending the day in a 3-way tie in his bracket was Logan Edwards at 132 pounds. Edwards started his day by pinning top seed Mason Evans of Tomahawk in only 71 seconds.

In the second round, Edwards dropped a match to Carson Church of Medford. Round 3 saw Edwards dominate Brady Schrieber of Rhinelander, scoring a takedown in the first 10 seconds. Edwards was able to score a 3-point nearfall with 40 seconds remaining, and then finished Schrieber with a pinfall at 1:28.

Edwards had a 4th round bye, and used 5 takedowns and a 3-point nearfall to cruise past Zane Grams of Lakeland 13-2 in the 5th round. Due to criteria, Edwards earned the silver medal.

Also finishing in second place was Neil Bretl at 152 pounds. Bretl used 2 takedowns, and 2 sets of nearfall to shut out Jerry Goselin of Lakeland in the first round by a 9-0 major decision.

In the second round, Bretl used a takedown, a trio of escapes, and a 3-point nearfall to earn a decision victory over Cayden Neri of Rhinelander.

In the third round, Bretl scored on a takedown 12 seconds into the match and pinned Noah Meshak of Mosinee in 88 seconds.

The fourth round saw Bretl build up a 5-0 lead on the strength of two takedowns and an escape before pinning Tom Rigney of Tomahawk.

The fifth-round match was a true championship match between undefeated on the day Bretl and Emett Grunwald, the 12th ranked wrestler in Division 2. Grunwald was able to score first with a takedown, and after a reversal by Bretl, Grunwald was able to escape to take a 3-2 lead into the second. After a scoreless second period, Grunwald was able to secure an escape and takedown in the third period to win 6-2.

Nick Roller, competing at 220 pounds on the day, also finished second on the day. After 3 one sided pin fall victories over Landon Saglin of Lakeland (2:18), David Schramke of Rhinelander (8 seconds), and Austin Leinen of Tomahawk (51 seconds), Roller matched up with defending state champion Jake Rau of Medford.

In what is very likely a preview of a matchup at state (Rau is currently the top ranked individual in the state, Roller is 7th), Roller and Rau went to battle. Rau was able to secure a takedown and ride out to finish the first period 2-0. After an escape and takedown by Rau to start the second, Roller was able to score on a reversal to cut the lead to 5-2. The third period saw a lot of action, but no scoring, and Rau walked away with a hard fought 5-2 victory. Dropping a 3-point decision victory to the defending state champion and current top ranked individual has only increased the belief that Roller has what it takes to take a deep run at the state tournament.

At 138 pounds, Jaden Schoeneck was able to secure honorable mention for all conference on the strength of victories over Jose Retana of Lakeland by technical fall and Cole Coppock of Mosinee by pinfall. The only matches Schoeneck came up short against were Dane Higgins of Medford, who carries a ranking of 6th in the state, and Alex Bishop, who is an honorable mention at 145.

Other highlights on the day include Seth Beaber picking up a victory over Blake Schilling of Medford and taking 4th and Sam Hoffman using major decision victories over Logan Strasburg of Lakeland and Cole Lehman of Rhinelander to also take 4th.

Competing at 145 pounds, Robby Hagerty was also able to secure a pair of victories, defeating Micah Arnott of Tomahawk with a 15-1 major decision and a victory by pinfall over Jordan Sparling of Rhinelander.

Also competing on the day were Gideon Sass and Talik Bussey.

Up next for Antigo are Regionals, next Saturday in Oconto Falls.

GNC Tourney 2020 Results for Antigo

120

Seth Beaber (3-4) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 – Logan Johnson (Mosinee) 23-14 won by tech fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-4 (TF-1.5 3:17 (17-1))

Round 2 – Harry Nemcek (Lakeland) 10-0 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-4 (Fall 1:09)

Round 3 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-4 won by fall over Blake Schilling (Medford Area) 1-8 (Fall 6:00)

Round 4 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 5 – Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 7-3 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-4 (Fall 0:47)

126

Sam Hoffman (3-4) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

Round 1 – Eric Rehbein (Medford Area) 8-2 won by fall over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-4 (Fall 2:55)

Round 2 – Chase Kmosena (Mosinee) 29-4 won by decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-4 (Dec 1-0)

Round 3 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-4 won by major decision over Logan Strasburg (Lakeland) 0-5 (MD 9-0)

Round 4 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-4 won by major decision over Cole Lehman (Rhinelander) 1-4 (MD 9-0)

Round 5 – Luke Knight (Tomahawk) 5-5 won by major decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-4 (MD 8-0)

132

Logan Edwards (6-4) placed 2nd and scored 34.0 team points.

Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 6-4 won by fall over Mason Evans (Tomahawk) 8-2 (Fall 1:11)

Round 2 – Carson Church (Medford Area) 8-1 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 6-4 (Fall 5:28)

Round 3 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 6-4 won by fall over Brady Schrieber (Rhinelander) 1-4 (Fall 1:28)

Round 4 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 5 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 6-4 won by major decision over Zane Grams (Lakeland) 4-5 (MD 13-2)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 6-4 won by tech fall over Jose Retana (Lakeland) 2-8 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0))

Round 2 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Dane Higgins (Medford Area) 10-0 won by major decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 6-4 (MD 14-2)

Round 4 – Alex Bishop (Tomahawk) 7-3 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 6-4 (Dec 9-6)

Round 5 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 6-4 won by fall over Cole Coppock (Mosinee) 17-19 (Fall 4:22)

145

Robbie Hagerty (4-6) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jason Hilgart (Lakeland) 8-2 won by fall over Robbie Hagerty (Antigo) 4-6 (Fall 2:37)

Round 2 – Zeke Sigmund (Medford Area) 9-0 won by fall over Robbie Hagerty (Antigo) 4-6 (Fall 1:13)

Round 3 – Robbie Hagerty (Antigo) 4-6 won by major decision over Micah Arnott (Tomahawk) 2-7 (MD 15-1)

Round 4 – Robbie Hagerty (Antigo) 4-6 won by fall over Jordan Sparling (Rhinelander) 0-5 (Fall 2:25)

Round 5 – Tristan Iczkowski (Mosinee) 12-15 won by tech fall over Robbie Hagerty (Antigo) 4-6 (TF-1.5 4:58 (15-0))

152

Neil Bretl (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 31.0 team points.

Round 1 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 4-1 won by major decision over Jerry Goselin (Lakeland) 3-6 (MD 9-0)

Round 2 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 4-1 won by decision over Cayden Neri (Rhinelander) 3-2 (Dec 8-4)

Round 3 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 4-1 won by fall over Noah Meshak (Mosinee) 0-8 (Fall 1:28)

Round 4 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 4-1 won by fall over Tom Rigney (Tomahawk) 3-6 (Fall 2:32)

Round 5 – Emett Grunwald (Medford Area) 10-0 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 4-1 (Dec 6-2)

160

Joshua Heuss (8-1) placed 1st and scored 40.0 team points.

Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Nick Rybicki (Lakeland) 4-6 (Fall 1:48)

Round 2 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Joe Fugle (Rhinelander) 1-4 (Fall 1:06)

Round 3 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 4 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Jake Brunner (Medford Area) 7-3 (Fall 3:39)

Round 5 – Logan Bishop (Tomahawk) 8-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-1 (SV-1 9-7)

170

Gideon Sass (3-7) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 – Marcus Matti (Tomahawk) 8-2 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-7 (MD 15-3)

Round 2 – Hayden Johnson (Medford Area) 7-3 won by fall over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 1:27)

Round 3 – Jaydon Cherek (Mosinee) 16-16 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-7 (MD 12-0)

Round 4 – Walker Hartman (Rhinelander) 5-0 won by fall over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-7 (Fall 0:47)

Round 5 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

220

Nick Roller (9-1) placed 2nd and scored 36.0 team points.

Round 1 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 9-1 won by fall over Landon Saglin (Lakeland) 2-8 (Fall 2:18)

Round 2 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 9-1 won by fall over David Schramke (Rhinelander) 2-3 (Fall 0:08)

Round 3 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 9-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 4 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 9-1 won by fall over Austin Leinen (Tomahawk) 8-2 (Fall 0:51)

Round 5 – Jake Rau (Medford Area) 10-0 won by decision over Nick Roller (Antigo) 9-1 (Dec 5-2)

285

Talik Bussey (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 27.0 team points.