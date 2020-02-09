PUBLISHER’S LETTER

With Heart

Dear Reader,

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, some

of you may be thinking about what you’re going to do

for that special person that you cherish, some of you

may be reflecting on and missing

that someone you’ve lost, and

others of you may be dreaming

about the one you’ve yet to find.

While the standard economy for

Valentine’s Day emphasizes cards,

flowers, chocolates, and other material

manifestations of love, why

not take this time to reflect on the

special people in your life– whether this takes the form

of an intimate relationship, loving family member, or

cherished friend– and do something meaningful in appreciation

for their love and support.

You might write a poem about how much this

person means to you and the irreplaceable role s/he

plays in your life. You might build something or make

something for that person. You might do something

that you’ve never done before or rarely do – such as a

pop-up breakfast in bed, or fixing that loose rail on the

porch, or even taking a walk down the street or driving

through the countryside to reminisce upon the rich

memories you’ve made together.

Whatever it is, why not make it extra-ordinary to distinguish

from the ordinary days …or perhaps why not

make every day you spend with that person a happy

Valentine’s Day.



Patrick Wood

Publisher