PUBLISHER’S LETTER
With Heart
Dear Reader,
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, some
of you may be thinking about what you’re going to do
for that special person that you cherish, some of you
may be reflecting on and missing
that someone you’ve lost, and
others of you may be dreaming
about the one you’ve yet to find.
While the standard economy for
Valentine’s Day emphasizes cards,
flowers, chocolates, and other material
manifestations of love, why
not take this time to reflect on the
special people in your life– whether this takes the form
of an intimate relationship, loving family member, or
cherished friend– and do something meaningful in appreciation
for their love and support.
You might write a poem about how much this
person means to you and the irreplaceable role s/he
plays in your life. You might build something or make
something for that person. You might do something
that you’ve never done before or rarely do – such as a
pop-up breakfast in bed, or fixing that loose rail on the
porch, or even taking a walk down the street or driving
through the countryside to reminisce upon the rich
memories you’ve made together.
Whatever it is, why not make it extra-ordinary to distinguish
from the ordinary days …or perhaps why not
make every day you spend with that person a happy
Valentine’s Day.