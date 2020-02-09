Richard Frank Eibenholzl, 77

Richard F. Eibenholzl, 77 of Antigo, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo.

The son of Anton Jr. and Agnes (Probst) Eibenholzl, Richard was born on September 28, 1942 in Mattoon.

Richard was drafted into the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the John Owen American Legion Post #287, Mattoon.

On October 5, 1968, Richard was united in marriage to Nancy Metko at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mattoon. After marriage, the couple moved to Green Bay where Richard was employed at Fort Howard Paper. After retirement, the couple moved back to the town of Hutchins in 2005. Richard was a member of St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox and enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren were certainly the loves of his life.

Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Eibenholzl of Antigo; two children, Deb (Marty) Franzen of Antigo and Kevin (Julie) Eibenholzl of Pulaski; six grandchildren, Samantha Franzen, Melanie (Mike) Mack, Taylor Eibenholzl, Lexi Eibenholzl, Kayla Notz and Bella Eibenholzl; three sisters, Dorothy (Shelby) Schreiber of Mattoon, Ann (Dan) Praslowicz of Mattoon and Rose (Rueben) Eckardt of Birnamwood and his beloved dog, Pooh Bear. He is further survived by his siblings-in-law, Tom (Germaine) Metko of Kimberly, Marge (Wally) Mueller of Scandinavia, Kathy (Mike) White of Mattoon, Don (Corinne) Metko of Phlox, Bill (Sandy) Metko of Mattoon, Pat Metko of Phlox and Ella Metko of Appleton, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Jenni Eibenholzl and two brothers, Bob and Anton III ‘Butch’. He was further preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Margaret Metko and siblings-in-law, Al (Audrey) Metko, Dan Metko, Jerry Metko, Ralph Metko and Erbin Metko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox. Fr. Edmundo Siguenza will preside. Military rites will be conducted by the John Owen American Legion Post #287, Mattoon immediately following the mass at the church. Burial will take place in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the physicians and medical staff at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, the Oncology Center and the General Clinic.