Government
City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda

February 10, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES
1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 8, 2020 Meeting

PRESENTATION
1. Chief Jon Petroskey–Tanner Bemke Swearing in as Fire Fighter

CITIZEN COMMENT
Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.
1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings
2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.
UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS
11-20 Approval of Operator Licenses for Chloe Cumming and Mark Noskowiak
12-20 Approval of a Sewer Credit in the Amount of $470.38 for 136 South Park Street due to a Broken Pipe
13-20 Approval of a Sewer Credit in the Amount of $151.10 for 735 Deleglise Street due to a Broken Pipe
14-20 Approval of a Sewer Credit in the Amount of $125.39 for 833 Eighth Avenue due to a Broken Pipe
15-20 Waive the Bidding Requirement and Purchase Four Alaris IV Pumps from Med One for $9,860
16-20 Clarify Additional Personal Day for Police Clerical/Resource Assistants is Ten Hours
17-20 Increase Compensation for City Attorney by $500 Per Month Effective February 21, 2020
18-20 Confirm Appointment of Kourtney Imig as Assistant City Attorney Effective March 1, 2020
19-20 Approve Funding and Fireworks Contract for 2020 with Fireworks Country
20-20 Design Amendment #3 to the Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professional Services for the
Design of Fifth Ave (Hwy 45 to Lincoln Street) for Work Related to the Replacement of Existing Street

Lights with Decorative Poles along Clermont Street (Fourth to Fifth Avenues) and Edison Street (Fourth
to Sixth Avenues)

21-20 Contract with Refrigeration Controls and Design, Inc. of Rhinelander for the Design, Bidding Services
and Limited Construction Inspection in the Amount Not to Exceed $8,925 Related to HVAC Upgrades at
the Antigo Public Library

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS
1. Department Head Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS
22-20 Budget Transfers and Amendments for 2019 in Addition to Those Authorized in Resolution #112-19

LICENSES
1. Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage, “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor (CIDER ONLY), and Cigarette Licenses for
Lotter VI, LLC, Frank R. Lotter, Agent at 2120 Neva Road (current licenses being relinquished by Kramer-Schmidt
Oil Corp effective March 1, 2020) contingent upon completion of inspections

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS
1. Direct Deposits for January 10 and 24, 2020 Payrolls
2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 71905-72150
3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2024-2026
4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3619-3622

COMMITTEE REFERRALS
Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT
Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and
services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in
attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no
action.

