Ruth I. Carlson, 82

Ruth I. Carlson, of Holiday, Florida died Friday, February 7, 2020, at North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, Florida. She was 82 years old. She was born on May 25, 1937, in Bryant, a daughter of Rueben and Mary (Weber) Burkhart. She married Orlyn Carlson on June 18, 1955, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2019.

Mrs. Carlson worked at Sentry Foods in Milwaukee as a cashier for 21 years. Following her retirement in 1989 she worked part-time at McDonalds for 11 years.

Our loving mother enjoyed dancing, golfing, bowling, playing cards and her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Colleen Woodcock of Holiday, FL; a son, Danial Carlson of Milwaukee; five grandchildren, Kent, Jamie, Laura, Mary and Danny; 13 great-grandchildren;

three sisters, Alice (Warren) Fuller of Lily, Mary (Raymond) Gibbs of Gresham and Millie Rudella of Greendale; two brothers, Floyd Burkhart of Bryant and Lee (Charlotte) Burkhart of Three Lakes; five sisters-in-law, Helen Burkhart of Antigo, Marvel Burkhart of Pickerel, Joyce Burkhart, Eleanor Burkhart and Janice Schroepfer all of Antigo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlyn; a sister, Leona Parsons; six brothers, Ralph, Donald, Paul, Otto, Milton “Wayne” and Edwin; two sisters-in-law, Doris and Carol Burkhart; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Parsons.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 2 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Debbie Pimm officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at the Bent Cemetery in Bryant in the Spring.