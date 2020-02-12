Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/17/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, February 5th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Pine Street.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of a drug issue at an address on Dorr Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Friday, February 7th

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road. The caller told officers that a male subject had left going northbound on Hwy. 45 in a silver Dodge pickup after stealing ice auger blades and a pocket knife. The business had the subject on video and they had taken a picture of the truck and its license plate. Officers located the male subject and he was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident on 10th Avenue in the Antigo High School parking lot. A fender bender only.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Deleglise Street and Mendlik Avenue. There were no injuries.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 2nd Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, February 8th

Officers responded to a report of a drug issue at an address on Milton Street.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Willard Avenue and Clermont Street. A red Ford Focus was stuck on the sidewalk with a female subject in the driver’s seat. The female subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft from her bank account.

Sunday, February 9th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on S. Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 10th Avenue and Sunset Drive. Property damage only.

Monday, February 10th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and Mendlik Avenue. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. The driver was referred for operating after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hudson Street and 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Century Avenue and Neva Road.

Tuesday, February 11th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 7th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to pay a fine for operating while intoxicated and a warrant for failure to pay a fine for possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a female at 6th Avenue and Clermont Street reporting that she had gotten into a fight with the person she was supposed to staying with, she was intoxicated and didn’t know where she was, and she told officers that she needed to get back to Madison. Officers transported the female subject to the Safety Building. The female subject was able to make arrangements from there.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, February 7th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Crestwood Road. One male subject was having neck and shoulder pain. Mattoon EMS responded.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Cty. Rd. M. There were five occupants in the vehicle. On subject had a cut on their hand.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. DD and Braun Lane involving a maroon Dodge Ram 1500. The driver denied medical attention. The vehicle was pulled out. The driver was given a ten day correction warning for proof of insurance.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. S, near Cty. Rd. AA. The female driver told them that she was fine and had someone on the way to get the vehicle out.

Saturday, February 8th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 64 and Airport Road. The driver was taken into custody. They were also cited for open intoxicants and were given a verbal warning for speed.

Sunday, February 9th

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. S, north of Hwy. 64. The driver told officers that they had already called a towing company to pull them out.

Monday, February 10th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on the corner of Motion Street and Robbins Street.

A male subject told officers that his debit card had been charged for purchases that were not his. The bank had caught it, but wanted him to report the incident to officers.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his semi was in the ditch at Hill Road and Reimer Road. He had no injuries and he had a towing company on the way, but he told officers that he was partially blocking the road. The semi was towed out. There was no damage.

Tuesday, February 11th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Fred Street and Gruber Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Forrest Road and Cty. Rd. AA. A subject was taken into custody on a probation warrant.