Community Calendar for 2/17/20 to 2/24/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 19th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 21st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for February will be Laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex & paper towel. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I just moved out of a bad relationship. I’m trying to provide food for my two kids while I find a place for us to live. The food pantry is helping me fill the gap until I get situated.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 17th & February 24th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 12th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010

Mobility Exercise February 17th & February 19th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn February 17th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Free Open Skate February 17th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate). There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend Open Skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center February 17th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play.

Free Family Movie Night February 17th 5:30-7:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The movie that they will be showing is The Addams Family. Please call 715-623-3724 with any questions.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors February 18th & February 20th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come & enjoy some coffee & conversation with others. 715-627-6632

Strong Bones Exercise February 18th & February 20th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. Classes are offered for an hour, twice a week. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

Arthritis Aquatic Class February 18th 9-10am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the class is designed to: increase range of motion; improve muscular strength, endurance & flexibility & relieve symptoms of arthritis. The class offers an opportunity to a better quality of life by exercising safely in a warm water pool. For more info, call Mary at 715-627-0497.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) February 18th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun & move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 18th & February 20th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. No fee. For more info, 715-350-9687.

Blood Pressure Clinic February 19th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-7315

Medicare Basic Training February 19th 9am-11:30am Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central WI, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Various Medicare topics will be discussed. There will be some reference materials available for you to take home. Seating and information is limited, so please RSVP to 715-627-6346.

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts February 19th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time February 19th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 19th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Langlade County Senior Center Lunch Bunch February 19th 11:30am North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center February 19th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Social Snowshoes February 19th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. All are welcome to join the weekly Wednesday night group “Social Snowshoes.” The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more info, call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs February 19th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. All are welcome! For more information, go to www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

Sign Making at North Star Lanes February 19th 6:30pm -9pm North Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Get tickets at wausaudiy.com.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 20th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program February 20th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6632

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s February 20th 1-2:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Alzheimer’s & other dementias cause memory, thinking & behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® developed the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease & know what to watch for in themselves & others. Call (715) 352-4091 or email Julie St. Pierre at jstpierre@alz.org to learn more or register (not required).

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 20th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

Taking Care of You for Seniors: Body, Mind, Spirit Fridays 21st & 28th 10-11:30am Langlade County Health Department, Board Room, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. This is a free, 3 week series for research based strategies to encourage self-care by: becoming more aware of the mind-body connection; developing habits that can lead to a healthier life; responding versus reacting to life stresses; discovering opportunities in life’s challenges; finding ways to bring more joy into life; simplifying your life; living more in the moment. Please register in advance by calling 715-627-6236.

The Stone Soup Band Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center February 21st 1:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

14th Annual Mattoon Sportsman’s Club Youth Fishing Derby February 22nd 9am-3pm Moose Lake. Prizes awarded at 3pm to all youth participating. Food & refreshments will be available at the Mattoon Community Hall and Moose Lake at noon. For questions, please call 715-253-2944 715-489-3558

Get Smart February 22nd 9am-3pm Northcentral Technical College – Antigo Campus, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Explore the excitement of science & math through hands on activities in state of the art labs. This event is open to students in 5th-8th grade who are accompanied by an adult. The cost is $25 which includes a t-shirt, lunch & your completed project. Please call 715-623-7601 for more information.

Prime Rib Dinner to Benefit the Langlade County Humane Society February 22nd 4:30pm Never Enough Tavern, 924 4th Ave., Antigo. The dinner will include prime rib, coleslaw, potato, dinner roll, mushrooms & au jus. $20 per dinner. ONLY 40 tickets will be sold! To get tickets, please call 715-219-5966 or 715-216-8697.

Antigo Gateway Squares February 23rd 2-4:30pm Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Ave., Antigo. Dancers range in age from 10 to 70+ with couples, singles, & youth. Caller is: Butch Danielski, SQS. For more information, please call Rose Marie at 715-623-2128 or Betsy at 715-882-3274.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting February 17th & February 24th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting February 18th 5:45pm Langlade Co. Resource Center, 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 19th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting February 19th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group February 17th & February 24th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, 2nd floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) February 20th & February 22nd 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous February 21st 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting February 17th & February 24th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous February 17th & February 24th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings February 18th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 February 18th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group February 20th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes February 17th & February 19th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. For more info, call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting February 23rd (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family & friends. This is not a 12 step based group & has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community & relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint & anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips 4 times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement & support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant & interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food & free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11am. For more info, see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Winter/Spring Series Mondays thru May 4th 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program to be held at Peace Lutheran Church. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715-623-2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.