Mission Team from Peace Lutheran Church Going to Guatemala in April 2020

Picture of the 2019 team & workers just before going out to build 3 widow’s homes. 2019 team members from the Antigo area included Dan & Sarah Stoehr, Michael & Amanda Hunter, Jeff & Jennifer Behm, Todd Burns, Dr. Randy & Jamie Myers, Trisha Wille and Kyli Blattner.

A team of eight, from the Antigo area, comprise the Peace Lutheran Short-Term Mission Team traveling to Guatemala in April 2020. They will be partnering with Pray America in serving widows and orphans in Mayan communities in the mountainous region surrounding Chichicastenago in NW Guatemala. The team will be building homes & bathrooms for widows, distributing school shoes & backpacks, assisting with children’s feeding programs, providing solar lights and solar powered audio Bibles in K’iche’, the language of local Mayan Guatemalans–while sharing the love of Jesus in all interactions with the Guatemalan people.

2020 Team Members include Dan & Sarah Stoehr, Michael & Amanda Hunter, Jeff & Jennifer Behm, Todd Burns, and Kim Borchardt. The 2020 team is having a fundraising “Walking Taco Dinner” at Peace Lutheran Church on Sunday 2/23/2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is invited to attend and support the fundraising effort for project costs.