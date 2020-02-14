City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 8 and 15, 2020 Meetings

2. CIP Funds to Purchase Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan

3. Downtown Hanging Basket/Planting Program – Waive Bidding Process and Accept Quote from Frisch’s

4. Authorize Two Weeks Vacation per Year for the Human Resources Specialist on Start Date and Three Weeks After Three Years of Employment

5. Establishment of a 2020 Budget with Infrastructure Alternatives for the Operation & Maintenance of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

6. Agreement with Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and Hotel/Motel Tax Commission Regarding the Disbursement of the Hotel/Motel Tax and Dismissal of the Chamber Lawsuit

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

