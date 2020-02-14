Dr. Stephen P. Veselak, D.C., 61

Dr. Stephen Veselak, D.C., of Antigo, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Autumn Lane in Birnamwood. He was 61 years old. He was born on June 10, 1958, in Milwaukee, a son of Phyllis Veselak of Wausau and the late Kenneth Veselak.

Steve graduated from Elcho Public School in 1976. He attended Marian University College of Nursing graduating in 1979. He later graduated from Palmer College Chiropractic-West Sunnyvale, Iowa in 1996.

Dr. Veselak was an independent chiropractor and later worked for Allied Health of Wisconsin in Antigo.

Steve enjoyed riding his specialty bicycles for miles and miles. He was an excellent down-hill and cross country skier. He also enjoyed playing tennis and other sports. One of his great passions was singing in church on Sundays at the Church of Christ in Aniwa. Steve greatly enjoyed playing his drums with his late great friend Gary Hartl. Steve, Gary and Eileen Hartl spent many summer evenings and afternoons on the deck listening to Brewer Baseball.

In addition to his mother, survivors include three children, Ash Veselak of Longview, Wash., Austin Veselak of Manitowoc and Ali (Josh) Veselak-Arcuri of Clare, Mich.; grandchildren, Alana, Hunter, Harlee, Maverick and Atticus; a brother, David (Cindi) Veselak of Wausau; mother-in-law, Elaine Monnot of Pickerel; as well as nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Christopher Veselak; loving companion, Rita Veselak; and father-in-law, Gary Monnot.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Ray Guenthner officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Elcho at a later date.

The family would like to give a shout out to the staffs of Autumn Lane and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the excellent care given to Steve.