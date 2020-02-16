Herbert J. Pehlke, 68 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Shawano Health Services.

He was born to Herbert G. and Dorothy (Grosskopf) Pehlke on May 22, 1951 in Wausau. Herbert was a proud US Army Veteran and loved his freedoms. On December 26, 1975, Herbert was united in marriage to Cheryl Wanta at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler.

The couple farmed in the town of Morris. Herbert loved tractors, steam shows and antique shows. He was a ‘Jack of all trades’ and was quite handy. He also loved to travel the United States. He most cherished the time with his granddaughter.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Cheryl Pehlke; two sons, Paul (Nancy) Pehlke of Wittenberg and Tim Pehlke of Wausau; granddaughter, Ruby; two siblings, Katherine (Dan) Ladwig of Bowler and Michael (Betty) Pehlke of Gresham, as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Dan) Marquardt; mother and father-in-law, Irene and Bill Wanta Sr.; brother-in-law, Bill Wanta Jr. and a sister-in-law, Renee Meyer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.