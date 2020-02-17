Antigo Regional Wrestling Results

< ► > Schoeneck, Heuss, Roller, Bretl, Sass

The Antigo Wrestling team started the postseason with a strong showing at the Oconto Falls regional. On the strength of 3 champions, the Robins placed 2nd as a team. Standing at the top of the podium at the end of the day were Nick Roller at 220 pounds, Josh Heuss at 160 pounds, and Neil Bretl at 145 pounds.

Nick Roller had the most dominant day of anyone at the tournament, spending a mere 53 seconds on the mat for the entire day. Roller’s first match was a 26 second dismantling of John Boyce of Marinette. Roller, a man of consistency, then dispatched Alec Halvorsen of Oconto Falls in 27 seconds to claim first place.

Also pinning his way through the tournament was Neil Bretl. In his first match, Bretl matched up with Kyle Rupert of Peshtigo. Bretl was able to secure a takedown 27 seconds into the match, and turned Rupert for a 2-point nearfall 22 seconds later. Shortly thereafter, Bretl turned Rupert again, this time earning the fall at 1:13.

In the finals, Bretl matched with Jonny Bieber of Marinette. Bieber was able to score first with a takedown, but Bretl countered with a reversal and 3-point nearfall to take a 5-2 lead into the second period. After Bieber chose to start on the bottom, Bretl rode him for nearly the entire period, finishing with a turn for the pinfall at 3:58.

The third Antigo wrestler to find himself at the top of the podium was Josh Heuss. Huess started the day making short work of Domenic Paradiso of Marinette, securing the fall in only 73 seconds. In the championship match, Heuss matched up with state ranked Aidan Stary of Oconto Falls.

Stary was able to get on the board first with a late first period takedown. Heuss was able to secure an escape with only 3 seconds to go to cut the lead to 2-1. In the second, Heuss chose to start on the bottom, and after a quick escape, scored on a takedown for a 4-2 lead. Stary was able to score an escape to end the period 4-3 in favor of Heuss. Stary started the third period on the bottom, and escaped to tie the match with 90 seconds to go. After a series of scrambles, Heuss was able to secure a last second takedown to win the match 6-4.

Also qualifying for sectionals were 2nd place finishers Gideon Sass and Jaden Schoeneck.

Sass earned his way to the next tournament with a come from behind upset victory over Mitchell Peters of Peshtigo, who entered the tournament with 21 victories to his credit. Peters was able to secure two first period takedowns to take a 4-2 lead into the second period. In the second, Peters chose neutral, and Sass was able to even the score with a takedown of his own. Sass chose to start the third on the bottom, and was able to score a reversal with 70 seconds to go. Sass was then able to lock up a cradle, and was awarded a point for an illegal move by Peters. Sass was then able to ride out the last of the period and walk away with a 7-4 victory.

In the finals, Sass matched with defending state champion, and top ranked wrestler, Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls. Sass was able to fight off the attempts at a pinfall for most of the match, before conceding a fall in the third period.

Schoeneck started his day with an early takedown against Anthony Trevor of Oconto Falls, and then, after Trevor chose to start the second period on the bottom, Schoeneck was able to lock up a pinning maneuver for the victory at 2:46.

In the semi-finals, Schoeneck matched with state honorable mention Owen Suennen of Marinette. Suennen was able to use three first period takedowns and a three-point nearfall to take a 9-4 lead into the second period. In the second, Schoeneck chose to start on the bottom, and after trading reversals with Suennen, Schoeneck was able to secure another reversal and 3-point nearfall to tie the match at 11 going into the third.

Suennen chose to start the third on the bottom, and scored a reversal and 2 point near fall. Schoeneck was then able to score a reversal of his own, and pinned the state ranked Suennen to punch his ticket to the finals.

In the finals, Schoeneck dropped a 6-3 decision to Samuel Dudley of Seymour.

Just missing the opportunity to compete at sectionals were third place finishers Chris Mackey, Robby Hagerty, and Talik Bussey.

Mackey started the day with a match against 11th ranked Ryan Tomazevic of Seymour, dropping a match by pinfall. Mackey was then able to pick up a pinfall victory over Cole Vargo of Marinette, but dropped a match in the wrestleback for second to Jaden Ganter of Oconto Falls.

Hagerty dropped his initial match against 8th ranked Caden Young of Clintonville, before winning a major decision over Alec Queever of Marinette. Hagerty dropped the wrestleback for second match to Weston Brokovec of Oconto Falls.

Bussey started the day dropping a match to state ranked Darik McMahon of Marinette. Bussey then responded with a pinfall victory over Kody Klimek of Peshtigo.

Also competing on the day was Logan Edwards.

Sectionals will also be held in Oconto Falls, next Saturday, the 22nd. The top three finishers at each weight class will qualify for the state tournament held in Madison at the end of the month.

WIAA D2 Reg.2 @ Oconto Falls Results for Antigo

120

Christopher Mackey (4-14) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Ryan Tomazevic (Seymour) 30-8 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 4-14 (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 4-14 won by fall over Cole Vargo (Marinette) 8-16 (Fall 2:30)

2nd Place Match – Jaden Ganter (Oconto Falls) 18-14 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 4-14 (Fall 5:28)



132

Logan Edwards (25-17) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 25-17 won by fall over Jetlyn Michonski (Clintonville/Marion) 5-8 (Fall 2:34)

Semifinal – Isaiah Walker (Marinette) 32-4 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 25-17 (Fall 1:36)

3rd Place Match – Blake Linsmeyer (Seymour) 26-11 won by major decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 25-17 (MD 15-2)



138

Jaden Schoeneck (21-17) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-17 won by fall over Anthony Trevor (Oconto Falls) 0-2 (Fall 2:46)

Semifinal – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-17 won by fall over Owen Suennen (Marinette) 12-4 (Fall 5:08)

1st Place Match – Samuel Dudley (Seymour) 27-14 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-17 (Dec 6-3)

2nd Place Match – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-17 won by no contest over Owen Suennen (Marinette) 12-4 (NC)



145

Neil Bretl (26-12) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 26-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 26-12 won by fall over Kyle Rupert (Peshtigo) 7-17 (Fall 1:13)

1st Place Match – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 26-12 won by fall over Jonny Bieber (Marinette) 23-12 (Fall 3:58)



152

Robby Hagerty (8-18) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 8-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Caden Young (Clintonville/Marion) 39-0 won by tech fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 8-18 (TF-1.5 3:57 (18-3))

3rd Place Match – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 8-18 won by major decision over Alec Queever (Marinette) 11-23 (MD 13-4)

2nd Place Match – Weston Borkovec (Oconto Falls) 16-18 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 8-18 (Fall 5:31)



160

Joshua Heuss (35-10) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 35-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 35-10 won by fall over Domenic Paradiso (Marinette) 9-11 (Fall 1:13)

1st Place Match – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 35-10 won by decision over Aidan Stary (Oconto Falls) 25-15 (Dec 6-4)



170

Gideon Sass (13-20) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-20 won by decision over Mitchell Peters (Peshtigo) 22-12 (Dec 7-4)

1st Place Match – Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 40-0 won by fall over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-20 (Fall 4:10)

2nd Place Match – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-20 won by no contest over Mitchell Peters (Peshtigo) 22-12 (NC)



220

Nick Roller (40-5) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-5 won by fall over John Boyce (Marinette) 7-22 (Fall 0:26)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-5 won by fall over Alec Halvorsen (Oconto Falls) 15-11 (Fall 0:27)



285

Talik Bussey (14-15) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 14-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Darik McMahon (Marinette) 14-8 won by fall over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 14-15 (Fall 0:55)

3rd Place Match – Talik Bussey (Antigo) 14-15 won by fall over Kody Klimek (Peshtigo) 19-16 (Fall 0:38)

2nd Place Match – Darik McMahon (Marinette) 14-8 won by no contest over Talik Bussey (Antigo) 14-15 (NC)