Hunter Education Class in Antigo on March 28th

An upcoming hunter education class in the Antigo area will allow young and new hunters an opportunity to become hunter education and bow hunter education certified.

All hunters born after 1973 are required to pass a hunter education class. For the first time in Langlade County, there will be an internet field day hunter education class offered on March 28 at 9am at the Antigo Bow Club.

The cost for this class is $10. Interested students should visit the DNR’s website at dnr.wi.gov and search the keywords “safety education.” On that page, students will find three acceptable online courses and instructions. Students will need to complete the online course and then attend the internet field day to obtain hunter education certification. After completing the online courses, students should contact Conservation Warden Tim Otto to register for the field day. The class is limited to the first 25 students. Warden Otto can be contacted at 715-623-4190, x3132.