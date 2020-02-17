Home

Dear Reader,

I’m sitting in my chair at home quietly reading a book. It’s evening time and no one’s around anymore

save my spouse of decades who has already packed it in.

It used to be there was so much activity around our house when our three daughters were around.

One might be on the piano playing some music. Another would be studying, solving problems, finishing

work for school. And the third might be fixing a snack to carry one through the hours. The point is that they are gone now, flung to three corners of the earth leaving silence in their wake.

The peace we sometimes yearned for is upon us. The memories come alive at times when they visit for the holidays or some life event. My spouse and I now have time to reflect inward and to look again toward each other…



Patrick Wood

Publisher

Publisher’s letter