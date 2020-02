Handicap Division 1 - (Right to Left) Samuel Maus 1st, Krista Beck 2nd, Emma Beck 3rd, Matthew Maus 4th, Matthew Sprague 5th

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The 13th Annual USBC Youth Singles Scholarship Tournament was held recently on 2/8/20 at North Star Lanes in Antigo. 31 youth bowlers were in attendance this year.