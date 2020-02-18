Phyllis Krosnicki, 101 joined our lord on February 17, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1918 in Pearson Wisconsin to Frank and Claira Doucette. She was the 2nd of 7 sisters.

She worked various jobs, finally retiring at 74 years of age. She married Peter Krosnicki in 1938 and lovingly enjoyed 42 years of marriage until Peters death on Valentine’s Day of 1979. She continued to live in their home until she entered Homme Home in Wittenberg in 2011. Phyllis was mom to 3 boys, Gary (Linda) Krosnicki, David (Karen) Krosnicki and Richard (Liz) Krosnicki.

Prior to residing at Homme Home, Phyllis walked to St John’s Church in Antigo daily to participate in the catholic mass. She also continually made sure anyone hungry never went unfed.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her parents Frank and Clara Doucette, her sisters Urcel (Fred) Young, Lucile (Joe) Marcotte, Doreen (Ray) Cornelius, Jean (Howard) Morgan, Ethel (Al) Monano, one brother in-law Mike Sakally and her in-laws Peter and Kazmira Krosnicki.

Phyllis is further survived by one sister Arlene Sakally, her sons, 10 grandchildren and Jeff (Kitty), Keith, Chad, Corey, Sarah (Mark) Harrison, Lisa, Peter (Heather) Krosnicki, Alexandra (James) Jaros, and 5 great grandchildren, Isabelle, Dario Madyson, Sidney, Jaiden and 1 great great grand child Seth and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a private service.

A special thanks to the staff at Homme Home for their loving care.

Memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association in Phyllis’s name may be sent to www.alz.org/wi Or Alzheimer’s Association 8A W Davenport Street #224 Rhinelander WI 54501