Tickets Left for the MadHatters

Get your tickets now for this amazing group! Tickets are still available! Tickets sales benefit the 2020/2021 Season and all we do in the community.

The musical prowess of the MadHatters has taken them to sometimes unbelievable heights. From performing at the UW Band Concert, to singing at Miller Park, the Governor’s Mansion, Lambeau Field, and the White House (twice!), the MadHatters have performed at places of which most college students can only dream. And the “gentlemen in red” are no strangers to the recording studio. Their nine albums have been greeted with acclaim both in the Madison community and abroad with their most recent album, All On Red, released in 2017. All of the MadHatters’ albums can be streamed and downloaded on Spotify, iTunes and Tidal.

The concert takes place February 29, 2019, at the Nancy Volk Auditorium located at Wabeno High School, 4325 N. Branch St. in Wabeno. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information on this show and others or to purchase tickets online, please visit wabenoareaplayers.org, or facebook.com/wabenoareaplayers.