Water & Land Use Planning Committee Meeting Agenda
Water & Land Use Planning
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 3:15 PM
Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below:
- Call the meeting to order at 3:15 PM
- Conduct Roll Call
- Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve previous meeting minutes
- Public comment on agenda items, and consideration of requests for items to be added to future meeting agendas
- Non-Routine business requiring discussion/action:
-
- Discuss Floodplain Ordinance draft to comply with DNR model ordinance and timetable
- Discuss Director’s Department Plan addressing future needs and issues
- County Surveyor to discuss future needs
- Discuss work schedule and future needs of GIS Coordinator
- Discuss office hours for Department
- Land Records Department Update – Duane Haakenson, Director
- Schedule next meeting
- Adjourn meeting
Approved on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 by:
WILLIAM LIVINGSTON, CHAIRMAN
WATER AND LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE