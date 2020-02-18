Antigo Times

Government
Water & Land Use Planning Committee Meeting Agenda

Water & Land Use Planning Committee Meeting Agenda

By Antigo Times
February 18, 2020
Water & Land Use Planning

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 3:15 PM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

 

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below:

  1. Call the meeting to order at 3:15 PM
  2. Conduct Roll Call
  3. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
  4. Approve previous meeting minutes
  5. Public comment on agenda items, and consideration of requests for items to be added to future meeting agendas
  6. Non-Routine business requiring discussion/action:
    1. Discuss Floodplain Ordinance draft to comply with DNR model ordinance and timetable
    2. Discuss Director’s Department Plan addressing future needs and issues
    3. County Surveyor to discuss future needs
    4. Discuss work schedule and future needs of GIS Coordinator
    5. Discuss office hours for Department
  1. Land Records Department Update – Duane Haakenson, Director
  2. Schedule next meeting
  3. Adjourn meeting

 

Approved on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 by:

WILLIAM LIVINGSTON, CHAIRMAN

WATER AND LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE

