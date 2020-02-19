Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Dustin Donald Robert Davis (DOB 10-28-1988). The warrants are for failure to appear possession of THC (felony) possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and ID theft (felony). Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715-627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245), or by using the P3 app on your device which you can download for FREE in your phones app store. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

346.19 What to do on approach of emergency vehicle.

Upon the approach of any authorized emergency vehicle giving audible signal by siren the operator of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive such vehicle to a position as near as possible and parallel to the right curb or the right-hand edge of the shoulder of the roadway, clear of any intersection and, unless otherwise directed by a traffic officer, shall stop and remain standing in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed.

When you see the cherries and berries in your rear view mirror or see them coming towards your position, pull over and wait until they are completely passed your location. When you pull back out into traffic, check your mirrors, use your blinker and pull back out into traffic safely. As first responders, we appreciate this as we are trying to get somewhere very quickly for emergency situations.