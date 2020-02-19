Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/24/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, February 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street for incorrect license plates. The driver was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Saturday, February 15th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting that an intoxicated female subject had struck his vehicle in the parking lot of an area business on Edison Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Mendlik Avenue and Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Hwy. 64.

Sunday, February 16th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Willard Avenue for speeding. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 4th Avenue and Deleglise Street. The driver was arrested on a Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warrant and two Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Monday, February 17th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on S. Superior Street reporting that they believed that they may have counterfeit bill.

Tuesday, February 18th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a male subject with children had been in the business that evening and stolen a bunch of items. The male subject had told an employee where he lived and the business was able to locate the vehicle that the subject was driving. Officers were able to verify the vehicle and left a message for the male subject to contact them about the incident.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting a gas drive off by a silver Jeep that left going southbound on Neva Road without paying for $27.48 worth of fuel. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the subject went back to pay for the gas.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 12th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct by a female student at White Lake High School. The female subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, February 13th

Officers responded to a call from a towing company reporting that a female subject had contacted them to report that she was in the ditch on the corner of Hwy. 47 and Trout Road.

Officers assisted on a fire call for a car on fire at an address on County Line Road.

Officers responded to a call reporting a white Dodge Ram in the ditch at the intersection of Bluebell Road and Angle Road. The driver was cited for operating without a license.

Officers responded to a call from a towing company reporting a Dodge Ram approximately 200 yards off the road on the snowmobile trail that crosses Clear Lake Road, ¼ mile from Cty. Rd. K.

Friday, February 14th

Officers responded to a call reporting an accident on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that the airbags in the vehicle had deployed and the driver had blood on his hands. EMS was requested. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that someone at her residence on Cty. Rd. HH had stolen her driver’s license and child support card. The caller told officers that she believed it had occurred that day.

Saturday, February 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Deer Park Lane. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, February 16th

Officers responded to a report of a small, silver SUV in the ditch at Cty. Rd. V and Hwy. 45. The driver of the vehicle then took a tractor and tried to pull out the SUV, but the tractor was now also stuck. Officers had the vehicle towed and held until the driver could be identified. The driver was cited for operating without a license, having no insurance, failure to maintain control, a window tint violation and open intoxicants in the vehicle.

Monday, February 17th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 45. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 47 and Fairview Road. The caller told officers that the male subject did not speak English well, but he was not injured.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was arrested on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to pay a fine for resisting/obstructing.

Tuesday, February 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. AA and Trout Road. There was no damage to the vehicle, but the driver was cited for having too many people in the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting that a vehicle backed into one of their trucks on Carlson Street.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she struck a manhole cover on Hwy. 45, south of Forrest Road and she now had a flat tire and damage to her vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that they went in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A, near Cty. Rd. C. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.