Community Calendar for 2/24/20 to 3/2/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 26th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 28th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for February will be Laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex & paper towel. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I left an abusive situation. I have three kids and need to find a place to live, figure out how to clothe and feed them. I am so grateful for the pantry’s help with food.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 24th & March 2nd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 26th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010

Mobility Exercise February 24th & February 26th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn February 24th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center February 24th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors February 25th & February 27th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come & enjoy some coffee & conversation with others. 715-627-6632

Strong Bones Exercise February 25th & February 27th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

Arthritis Aquatic Class February 25th 9-10am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the class offers an opportunity to a better quality of life by exercising safely in a warm water pool. For more info, call Mary at 715-627-0497.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) February 25th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun & move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 25th & February 27th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. No fee. For more info, 715-350-9687.

Blood Pressure Clinic February 26th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-7315

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts February 26th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time February 26th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 26th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center February 26th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Social Snowshoes February 26th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more info, call 715-216-5662.

Stone Soup Brother Gospel Music February 26th 6-8pm New Horizons United Methodist Church, 400 E. Front St., Wittenberg. Free admission.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs February 26th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. All are welcome! For more information, go to www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) February 27th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program February 27th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6632

Fitness Center Exercise Group February 27th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

The Memories February 28th 1:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre February 28th & 29th and March 6th & 7th Doors open at 5:30pm, Dinner is at 6pm. WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal Street, Wittenberg. Join us at the WOWSPACE for a marvelous meal, mayhem, mystery, and of course a murder! This event has become an annual favorite for many area sleuths. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance by calling 715-253-3525.

Mini Lenten Retreat February 29th 9am-noon Holy Family Parish Hall & Church, W10524 Cole St., Elcho. Holy Family Parish, in cooperation with St. Mary of Pickerel will be offering a mini Lenten retreat. The theme will be – What are the three Pillars of Lent? How do the Stations of the Cross affect me and my Life today? Father Neil Zinthefer will be the speaker. The retreat is free and a light pizza lunch will follow. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The MadHatters A Cappella Group February 29th 7pm Wabeno High School, 4325 Branch St., Wabeno. The MadHatters began in 1997, as the first A Cappella on the UW campus. Their musical prowess has taken them to unbelievable heights. Tickets are 420 for adults and $10 for students. For tickets, please call 800-838-3006 or go to wap-madhatters.brownpapertickets.com.

Peace Lutheran Men’s Club Sauerkraut Dinner March 1st 11:30am Peace Lutheran Church & School, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Join the Peace Lutheran Men’s Club for this great tradition. Enjoy home cooked beef, pork, sauerkraut, potatoes, vegetables, & cakes! They will start serving at 11:30am. Take-outs are available. For more information, contact the church office at 715-623-2200.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting February 24th & March 2nd Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Hotel/Motel Room Tax Commission Meeting February 26th 8:30am City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 26th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

City Of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting February 26th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting February 26th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting March 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group February 24th & March 2nd 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, 2nd floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) February 27th & February 29th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous February 28th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting February 24th & March 2nd 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous February 24th & March 2nd 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings February 25th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 February 25th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group February 27th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes February 24th & February 26th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. For more info, call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting March 1st (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family & friends. This is not a 12 step based group & has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community & relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint & anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips 4 times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement & support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant & interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food & free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11am. For more info, see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Winter/Spring Series Mondays thru May 4th 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program to be held at Peace Lutheran Church. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715-623-2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.

Rainbow Bridge Pet Loss Support Group Meeting February 25th 6:15pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. No matter how you lost your pet, you will experience deep sadness and maybe, anger and guilt. Members of the Rainbow Bridge Support Group understand what you are going through because we have all lost pets! We know it was a beloved member of your family. So the group is a safe place to experience and share your feelings. The free monthly group is sponsored by the Langlade County Humane Society. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month.