James H. Whitt, 93

James H. Whitt, former Antigo resident, currently of White Lake, died Monday, February 17, 2020 under the care of his sister Ethel and LeRoyer Hospice. He was 93 years old. He was born on July 18, 1926, in Elton, a son of Richard and Nettie (Townsend) Whitt. He married Agnes Farrand on October 31, 1946, in Zion, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2008.

He joined the United States Navy in July 1944 and served for two and a half years at Boatswain Mate Second Class in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.

In 1953 he moved to Sacramento, California where he was employed at Foremost Dairy as a home delivery driver for 33 years. He retired in 1991 and moved to Antigo in 2004.

Jim was a life member of the Leland-Tollefson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2653, Antigo. He had been a member of the Sparks-Doernenburg American Legion Post 3, Antigo and recently transferred to the Anderson-Sather American Legion Post 524, White Lake. He was a member of the Langlade County Voiture 1204, 40 et 8, the Langlade County Senior Citizens club and Four Corners Assembly of God Church where he had served as Deacon and head usher.

Survivors include three sisters, Ethel Messer, White Lake, Lorraine Messer, Antigo, Mary (Virgil) Messer, Arizona; two sisters-in-law Louise and Patty Whitt; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Virginia Brock, Eileen (Wilson) Wickersheim, Delores (Wayne) Nix, Laverne Whitt in infancy; five brothers, Glen (June), Virgil, William (Donna), Edwin (Arnetta), and Michael Whitt; two brothers-in-law Cletis and Clifford Messer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Four Corners Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Burial will take place in Bent Cemetery in the spring. The White Lake Veterans will conduct military rites following the services at the church.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.