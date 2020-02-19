Liane C. Seis, 84

Liane C. Seis, of Keshena, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Kindred Heart in New London. She was 84 years old. She was born on July 28, 1935, in Antigo, a daughter of John and Lilah (Sawyer) Cousineau. She married Richard “Dick” Seis on November 28, 1953, in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.