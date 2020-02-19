Roger Wieland, 74

Rodger Wieland, of Doty, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was 74 years old. He was born on May 26, 1945, in Neenah, a son of Erwin and Nora (Biettler) Wieland. He married Veronica Harold on May 17, 1969, in Neenah.

He was a graduate of Neenah High School. Rodger was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife survivors include two sons, Brian (Julie) Wieland of Neenah and Bob (Roxanne) Wieland of Townsend; three grandchildren, Chyenne, Dustyn and Noah; and extended family, Krystle.

A private service will be held in the Spring.