Science Olympiad – All Saints Catholic School

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

All Saints Catholic School participated in the regional Science Olympiad competition in Boyceville, Wisconsin, on Saturday, February 15. This is the eighth year All Saints Catholic School has competed in this event. Science Olympiad is an international STEM competition that involves various events that challenge students in ways that may not be offered at the middle and/or high school levels. The creation of electric cars, constructing gliders, and working with college-level anatomy/physiology are just some examples of the events encountered through this competition. This year’s team consisted of the following students: Brett Powell, Kaitlin Pranke, Jordan Olson, Jacob Adamski, Zander Reetz, Ashley Galarowicz, and Madison Matuszewski.

The All Saints team competed in 15 different events. The following All Saints Catholic School students placed in the Top 6 in the regional competition, which included 19 schools:

Elastic Launch Glider (Kaitlin Pranke): 2nd Place

Food Science (Brett Powell and Madison Matuszewski): 2nd Place

Heredity (Kaitlin Pranke): 3rd Place

Mousetrap Vehicle (Jacob Adamski): 3rd Place

Anatomy and Physiology (Kaitlin Pranke and Brett Powell): 4th Place

Crime Busters (Brett Powell and Ashley Galarowicz): 5th Place

Fossils (Jordan Olson): 6th Place

Write It, Do It (Kaitlin Pranke and Jacob Adamski): 6th Place

The team, coached by Gordon Hoeldtke, will next compete at the Statewide Science Olympiad competition at UW-Milwaukee on April 18, 2020.