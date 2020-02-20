Bonnie Lee Almazar, 72

After valiantly battling ovarian cancer for over four years, Bonnie Lee Almazar passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 29, 1947, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to C. George and Frances (Justus) Petersen. After graduating from Martins Ferry High School (Ohio) in 1965, Bonnie attended Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating in 1968, she earned her BSN from the University of Illinois College of Nursing in 1971. During this time, Bonnie met Deogracias “Deo” Almazar; they married on December 18, 1971.

Bonnie worked as a registered nurse for almost 44 years, most of which was spent working with her husband as a medical office nurse at the Wittenberg Clinic, now known as the Marshfield Clinic – Wittenberg Center. She enjoyed her career because it gave her the opportunity to meet wonderful people in the community and provided her with long-lasting friendships.

She was a member of Holy Family-St William Parish in Wittenberg, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector for a number of years. She was also a part of Holy Family Council of Catholic Women, the Wittenberg Planning Commission, the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce and held offices in Maple Hills Golf Course Ladies’ League. An avid animal lover, Bonnie adopted and made a home for many cats during her lifetime.

In retirement, Bonnie continued to be active in the Wittenberg community. She volunteered at the Alpha House, Wittenberg Food Pantry and Wittenberg Area Historical Society and helped to lead Strong Bones exercise classes. Her favorite pastimes were traveling, reading and golfing.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Deo; daughters Jessica (Marco Espinoza) Almazar of Schofield, WI and Annie (Joshua Penfield) Almazar of Tacoma, WA; four beautiful granddaughters Eva Espinoza-Almazar, Ina Espinoza-Almazar, Amelia Penfield and Beatrice Penfield; her sister Amy Liebold of Enola, PA and brother George (Jackie) Petersen of Dillonvale, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents (George and Frances Petersen); sister (Mary Gay Vaughn); and infant brother (Willard Petersen).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Family St William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bonnie’s name may be made to: Wittenberg Food Pantry, Wittenberg Area Historical Society, or the Shawano County Humane Society in honor of Mike, Bonnie’s special cat companion.

With her compassionate, kind and friendly nature, Bonnie touched many lives and will be greatly missed.