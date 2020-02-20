Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Hotel/Motel Commission Meeting Agenda

By Antigo Times
February 20, 2020
MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
8:30 AM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Agreement with Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and Hotel/Motel Tax Commission Regarding the Disbursement of the Hotel/Motel Tax and Dismissal of the Chamber Lawsuit Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

