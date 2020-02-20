CoVantage Plans New Branch in Rothschild

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

CoVantage Credit Union has announced plans to relocate their current Rothschild branch.

According to CoVantage Credit Union President Charlie Zanayed, “Our Board of Directors and leaders believe now is the opportune time to build a new branch in Rothschild to serve our growing membership. Our Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, and Rothschild branches serve more member-owners than any other county we serve. More and more members in Marathon County are trusting CoVantage with their deposits, loans, and other financial needs and we’re so grateful to provide this new convenient office.”

CoVantage has purchased land at the corner of County Hwy XX and Trailwood Lane in the Village of Rothschild. In the spring, construction will begin on a new 2,700-square foot branch that will feature a modern design. This office will offer a combination of digital services and personal interactions with staff to ensure members are served in an efficient and friendly manner. The new Rothschild branch will have staff available to assist members with vehicle loans, mortgages, business loans, and deposit accounts. The branch will also offer Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) both inside and outside under the drive-up canopy to provide fast, convenient service. The ITMs will allow members to interact with live, local tellers using video technology, where they can complete a wide range of services like cashing checks, making loans payments, transferring funds, depositing money, and getting cash.

Zanayed said, “This investment continues our commitment to the community. When we purchased a large three-story building in downtown Wausau in 2015 and relocated our Weston office in 2017, we knew that Rothschild would be our next investment. We are excited to get started in building this new facility and are thankful to our members who have made this opportunity possible. Without their support, CoVantage would not be the strong financial cooperative we are today.”

CoVantage Credit Union, headquartered in Antigo, Wisconsin, has $1.9 billion in assets and serves over 120,000 members across all their locations. Founded in 1953, the financial cooperative serves members living or working in 18 counties in Wisconsin and three counties in the U.P. of Michigan.