Donnamae Ione Rosenow, 87

Donnamae I. Rosenow, 87 of Wittenberg died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born to Harvey and Erma (Griepentrog) Mathison on September 19, 1932 in the town of Fairbanks, Shawano County.

On September 29, 1951, Donnamae was united in marriage to LaVerne Rosenow in Tigerton. He preceded her in death on January 13, 1998.

Donnamae was a homemaker and also ran the family business, Evergreen Dairy. In her later years, she was a greeter at Walmart in Shawano and also enjoyed working as in the kitchen at Tangle Horn bar in Eland. Donnamae enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. She was a member of the former St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Bowler and currently a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Donnamae was very social and loved spending time and visiting with her friends and family.

Donnamae is survived by her children, Gregory Rosenow of Eland, Ricky (friend Deborah) Rosenow of Wittenberg, Rhonda (Ronald) Roth of Eland and Renae (James) Gabor of Elderon; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-greatgrandchildren; siblings, Vernadine Breier of New London and Lloyd (Sue) Mathison of Fremont; sister-in-law, Fay Rosenow of Wittenberg as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Donnamae was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Deb and brothers-in-law, Glenn Breier and Ronald Rosenow.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox-Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.