Invasive Species Citizen Science Workshop in Langlade County

By Antigo Times
February 20, 2020
3
0
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

It may be cold out, but spring is around the corner and that means invasive plant species will once again be in bloom. If you are interested in learning more about invasive plant species and how to identify them in your community, this is the event for you!

Attendees will learn how to identify priority invasive plants in their regions of Wisconsin, as well as how to monitor for and map those species using the Great Lakes Early Detection Network app. Thanks to support from the Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Network’s Partnership Program, all workshops are free to attend. Registration is required; click here to register: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfRZ-jxoWjiIqqyYw…/viewform

Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM – 5 PM

Langlade County Resource Center, Eau Claire River Room

Hosted by Timberland Invasives Partnership

More information about Wisconsin First Detection Network (WIFDN): https://youtu.be/9Ok-zu2rEhI

