FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference champs and have qualified for the state competition that will be held at Dale’s Weston Lanes the weekend of March 6-8, 2020.

Below are the Girls Varsity stats of the 2/16/20 meet that was held at 5 Star Lanes in Plover.

Match 1 vs Amherst Varsity Girls

Antigo beat Amherst Varsity Girls 6-3, Average: 177, High Game: 217

Bowler Fill Percentage

Quinlan McCarthy 85.71

Minnie Steger 78.57

Olivia Fischer 78.57

Ashlea Kreager 72.22

Katie Kirsch 71.43

Marnie Kubacki 62.5

Makala Beck 62.50

Match 2 vs Wittenberg Varsity Girls

Antigo beat Wittenberg Varsity Girls 8-1, Average: 186, High Game: 239

Bowler Fill Percentage

Quinlan McCarthy 93.75

Makala Beck 83.33

Katie Kirsch 75

Olivia Fischer 75

Ashela Kreager 75

Minnie Steger 68.75

Marnie Kubacki 25