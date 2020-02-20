Antigo Times

The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference Champs

The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference Champs

By Antigo Times
February 20, 2020
Team Members: Front Row, L-R: Marnie Kubacki, Olivia Fischer, Quinlan McCarthy, Back Row, L-R: Coach Trevor McCarthy, Katie Kirsch, Ashlea Kreager, Minnie Steger, Makala Beck, Coach Dave Steger

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference champs and have qualified for the state competition that will be held at Dale’s Weston Lanes the weekend of March 6-8, 2020.

Below are the Girls Varsity stats of the 2/16/20 meet that was held at 5 Star Lanes in Plover.

Match 1 vs Amherst Varsity Girls

Antigo beat Amherst Varsity Girls 6-3, Average:  177, High Game:  217

Bowler Fill Percentage

Quinlan McCarthy 85.71

Minnie Steger 78.57

Olivia Fischer 78.57

Ashlea Kreager 72.22

Katie Kirsch 71.43

Marnie Kubacki 62.5

Makala Beck 62.50

 

Match 2 vs Wittenberg Varsity Girls

Antigo beat Wittenberg Varsity Girls 8-1, Average:  186, High Game:  239

Bowler Fill Percentage

Quinlan McCarthy 93.75

Makala Beck 83.33

Katie Kirsch 75

Olivia Fischer 75

Ashela Kreager 75

Minnie Steger 68.75

Marnie Kubacki 25

